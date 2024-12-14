Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout The Country

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout The Country

Dec. 14, 2024, 8:51 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Three Young Nepali Human Rights Defenders Shared Their Work Is Making A Real Difference In The Fight For Justice
Dec 14, 2024
WB Approves USD 100 Million To Support Nepal's Policy Framework
Dec 14, 2024
Nepali Ambassador To Israel Pandit Meet Senior Israeli Officials
Dec 14, 2024
Minister Dr Rana Seeks International Support For Climate Justice To Nepal
Dec 14, 2024
Butwal And Hetauda Connected By 220 kV Transmission Line
Dec 13, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In All Seven Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Madhess, Lumibni, Karnali And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainlf Fair In Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Madhesh And Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali, And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago
Weather: Partly Cloudy In Karnali Province , Gandaki Province, Bagmati and Light Snowfall in Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Three Young Nepali Human Rights Defenders Shared Their Work Is Making A Real Difference In The Fight For Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2024
WB Approves USD 100 Million To Support Nepal's Policy Framework By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2024
Nepali Ambassador To Israel Pandit Meet Senior Israeli Officials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2024
Minister Dr Rana Seeks International Support For Climate Justice To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2024
Israeli Forces Conduct First Withdrawal From Area In Southern Lebanon By Agencies Dec 14, 2024
South Korea President Yoon To Face 2nd Impeachment Vote By Agencies Dec 14, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75