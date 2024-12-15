Yoon And National Assembly Under Scrutiny

Dec. 15, 2024, 8:26 a.m.

Following the South Korean National Assembly's vote to impeach President Yoon Suk-yeol, investigative authorities are expected to continue their probe into his declaration of martial law, while the Constitutional Court will examine the legitimacy of the parliamentary decision.

The National Assembly on Saturday passed the impeachment motion with more than two-thirds of its members voting in favor.

With the written decision delivered to the presidential office on Saturday evening, Yoon was suspended from office, and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo took over his duties.

At an extraordinary cabinet meeting held later in the day, Han apologized to the people, and stressed that the government would do its utmost to quickly settle the political turmoil, recover normalcy for the people, and overcome the crisis.

The Constitutional Court will now decide within 180 days whether the president's impeachment was appropriate. Its judges are scheduled to meet on Monday to begin deliberations.

Meanwhile, the opposition camp has charged Yoon with the crime of internal insurrection and other charges related to his declaration of martial law.

A search warrant issued to raid the presidential office reportedly specifies Yoon as a suspect for possible insurrection charges.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency says Yoon's suspension has reduced the impact that investigations will have on the day-to-day running of the national government.

Agencies

