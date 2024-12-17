Until Upper Tamakoshi Comes, There Will Be Some power Cut in the Evening in the Industrial Area, But There Will Be No Cut For Other Customers

Until production starts from the 456 MW upper Tamakoshi, it is seen that there will be some power cuts in the industrial area in the evening time (peak) when there is more electricity demand.

With the onset of winter, when the water in rivers and streams decreases, the production capacity of the run-of-river (ROR) hydropower projects in the country will decrease by one-third.

Due to the cold, the demand for electricity will increase at this time, but the production of hydropower projects, which have the largest share in Nepal's electricity system, will decrease. In order to manage the demand and supply of electricity during winter, electricity should be imported from India during this time.

Kulman Ghising, managing director of Nepal Electricity Authority, said that there is a problem in power management during the winter peak period due to the shutdown of production from the largest 456 megawatt hydropower project in operation this year.

Managing Director Ghising clarified that there is no need to cut power supply to customers other than industrial customers during peak hours. Due to incessant rains on October 11th and 12th, the structure of upper Tamakoshi was damaged.

Upper Tamakoshi is being repaired to start electricity generation by 25 of December and to run it during peak time within 15 days. The project can be run at full capacity for 4 hours during the peak time by storing water during low electricity demand.

The Central Electricity Authority of India has allowed the Nepal Electricity Authority to import electricity up to 654 MW daily through the Dhalkebar-Muzaffar 400 kV cross-border transmission line and 54 MW through the Tanakpur-Mahendranagar 132 kV transmission line till the next Chait 2 (March 15, 2025).

However, during the peak hours from 5 pm to 9 pm, electricity cannot be imported. After that, from 3 Chait 2081 to 16 June 2082 (16 March to 30 June 2025), permission has been given to import only during solar hours, i.e. from 6 am to 6 pm.

Managing Director Ghising said that the upper Tamakoshi is also closed and because they cannot even import electricity from India for 4 hours during the peak time, the industrial sector has to cut down some electricity.

Ghising said, "We have not received permission to import during the peak time. If the upper Tamakoshi was in operation, more water could be imported in the afternoon and stored in the reservoir of Tamakoshi and used during the peak time."

"The repair of the upper Tamakoshi is being done at a fast pace, until the project is completed, there is a situation where the power needs to be cut during peak hours in the industrial area."

Last Friday around 3:30 AM, power supply was affected in the Bara and Parsa industrial corridors of Dhalkebar West when the wire (conductor) of the Dhalkebar-Nawalpur 132 kV transmission line snapped. The power supply has been regular since the line was repaired and put into operation on Monday afternoon.

Similarly, a circuit was damaged by a tree falling at a place called Baitadi Khochlek under the 132 kV transmission line from Chamelia in Darchula to Attaria in Kailali. The line is being repaired.