Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Rest In The Country

Dec. 17, 2024, 8:34 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be Mainly fair throughout the country. Kathmandu Valley’s rest of the country’s tempreture is dropping with chilling cold.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Rising Nepal Marked Its 59th anniversary without acknowledging the newspaper's founder
Dec 17, 2024
Kathmandu Metropolis Declared A Public Holiday On The Death Of Former Mayor Singh
Dec 16, 2024
Former Mayor PL Singh Passed Away
Dec 16, 2024
2024 Korea CSR Forum in Nepal
Dec 16, 2024
Prices of diesel and kerosene fell, petrol increased
Dec 16, 2024

