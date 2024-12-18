Japan's Kairos rocket has suffered a failure after launch

Japan's Kairos rocket has suffered a failure after launch

Dec. 18, 2024, 8:37 a.m.

Japanese private firm Space One's Kairos rocket has suffered a failure after launch in western Japan. The company is investigating the cause.

Earlier, a Japanese venture firm has delayed the launch of a small rocket again due to wind. If the rocket successfully lifts off and places satellites into orbit, the company will become the country's first private entity to achieve the feat on its own.

Space One put off the launch of the second Kairos rocket from a site in the town of Kushimoto in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, on Sunday. This is the second consecutive day of postponement.

Space One says the rocket has no problems. The firm says it will arrange with relevant organizations for a launch at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. It says it will announce a launch schedule on Monday.

The first Kairos rocket exploded right after liftoff in March.

The second unit is slated to carry five satellites, which will be detached at an altitude of roughly 500 kilometers for them to enter orbit.

Space One seeks to commercialize low-cost satellite deliveries amid rising global demand for such services. It is working to launch rockets 30 times annually in the 2030s.

Agencies

SoftBank's Son To Announce $100 Billion Investment In US During Visit To Trump
Dec 17, 2024
UN Special Envoy Calls For 'Quick End' To Economic Sanctions On Syria
Dec 16, 2024
South Korea Prosecutors To Summon President Yoon Again
Dec 16, 2024
Syria's Interim Government To Review Relations With Russia, Iran
Dec 15, 2024
Yoon And National Assembly Under Scrutiny
Dec 15, 2024

More on International

Senior Russian official hints at revenge for Moscow blast By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 12 minutes ago
SoftBank's Son To Announce $100 Billion Investment In US During Visit To Trump By Agencies 1 day, 13 hours ago
UN Special Envoy Calls For 'Quick End' To Economic Sanctions On Syria By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
South Korea Prosecutors To Summon President Yoon Again By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
Syria's Interim Government To Review Relations With Russia, Iran By Agencies 3 days, 13 hours ago
Yoon And National Assembly Under Scrutiny By Agencies 3 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

NEA's Profit Exceeds Rs 9 Billion In Three Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2024
Nepal Ensuring All Rights Of Sexual Minorities: Minister Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2024
Startup Summit Nepal 2024 Concludes Successfully in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2024
India-Nepal Economic Partnership Summit 2024” Organised at Chitwan, Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2024
The Rising Nepal Marked Its 59th anniversary without acknowledging the newspaper's founder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75