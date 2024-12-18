Japan's Kairos rocket has suffered a failure after launch

Japanese private firm Space One's Kairos rocket has suffered a failure after launch in western Japan. The company is investigating the cause.

Earlier, a Japanese venture firm has delayed the launch of a small rocket again due to wind. If the rocket successfully lifts off and places satellites into orbit, the company will become the country's first private entity to achieve the feat on its own.

Space One put off the launch of the second Kairos rocket from a site in the town of Kushimoto in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, on Sunday. This is the second consecutive day of postponement.

Space One says the rocket has no problems. The firm says it will arrange with relevant organizations for a launch at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. It says it will announce a launch schedule on Monday.

The first Kairos rocket exploded right after liftoff in March.

The second unit is slated to carry five satellites, which will be detached at an altitude of roughly 500 kilometers for them to enter orbit.

Space One seeks to commercialize low-cost satellite deliveries amid rising global demand for such services. It is working to launch rockets 30 times annually in the 2030s.