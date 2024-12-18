NEA's Profit Exceeds Rs 9 Billion In Three Months

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has earned a profit of Rs 9.11 billion in the first three months of the current fiscal year. This is the profit before tax deduction.

A total income, including interest and other revenue from mid-July to mid-September of the current fiscal year was Rs 41.80 billion and spending accounted for Rs 32.69 billion.

During the reporting period, NEA spent Rs 32.69 billion for operating maintenance. Similarly, the electricity sale from various distribution centers was Rs 28.95 billion.

NEA has purchased a total of 4.10 billion units from its own and subsidiary companies as well as other private manufacturing companies. NEA Managing Director Kulman Ghising informed that a payment of Rs 21.09 billion was made for this purpose.(RSS)