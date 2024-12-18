Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair

Dec. 18, 2024, 8:31 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be Mainly fair throughout the country. Kathmandu Valley’s rest of the country’s tempreture is dropping with chilling cold.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA's Profit Exceeds Rs 9 Billion In Three Months
Dec 18, 2024
Nepal Ensuring All Rights Of Sexual Minorities: Minister Dr. Rana
Dec 18, 2024
Startup Summit Nepal 2024 Concludes Successfully in Kathmandu
Dec 18, 2024
Senior Russian official hints at revenge for Moscow blast
Dec 18, 2024
India-Nepal Economic Partnership Summit 2024” Organised at Chitwan, Nepal
Dec 17, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Mainlf Fair In Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Madhesh And Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali, And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Weather: Partly Cloudy In Karnali Province , Gandaki Province, Bagmati and Light Snowfall in Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Limbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Gandaki Province And Koshi Province, Fair In Bagmati, Lumbini And Madhesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

NEA's Profit Exceeds Rs 9 Billion In Three Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2024
Nepal Ensuring All Rights Of Sexual Minorities: Minister Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2024
Startup Summit Nepal 2024 Concludes Successfully in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2024
Senior Russian official hints at revenge for Moscow blast By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2024
Japan's Kairos rocket has suffered a failure after launch By Agencies Dec 18, 2024
India-Nepal Economic Partnership Summit 2024” Organised at Chitwan, Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75