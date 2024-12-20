Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In All Over Nepal

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In All Over Nepal

Dec. 20, 2024, 8:33 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be Mainly fair throughout the country. Kathmandu Valley’s rest of the country’s tempreture is dropping with chilling cold.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

