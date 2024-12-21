South Korean Investigators Issue Summons To Yoon, question Prime Minister Han

South Korean Investigators Issue Summons To Yoon, question Prime Minister Han

Dec. 21, 2024, 9:11 a.m.

A South Korean joint investigation team, including police, has issued a summons to impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol to appear for questioning next week.

It's the second time the joint team has made the request. It also did so on Wednesday.

The team announced on Friday that it sent the summons via express mail and electronically to Yoon to appear for questioning at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, or CIO, at 10 a.m. next Wednesday.

Yonhap News Agency said the team is looking at charges of insurrection and abuse of power against Yoon.

The news agency also said the CIO plans to consider filing for a court warrant to detain Yoon if he continues to ignore the summons without valid grounds.

The investigation team also said on Friday that they had questioned Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and eight others who had attended a Cabinet meeting Yoon held shortly before he declared martial law early this month.

Han, who concurrently serves as acting president, had told the National Assembly last week that all the Cabinet members who were present at the meeting opposed Yoon's martial law declaration.

The team is accelerating their probe and considering questioning Cabinet members and others again.

Agencies

Russian Missile Strike On Kyiv Kills One, Damages Building Housing
Dec 21, 2024
India, China agree on resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, cross-border river cooperation, Nathula border trade
Dec 20, 2024
Russia Advancing Toward Priority Goals In Ukraine: Putin
Dec 20, 2024
Zelenskyy Wants Talks Toward Ceasefire After Trump Inauguration
Dec 20, 2024
President Yoon planned to declare martial law in Early November: South Korean Media
Dec 19, 2024

More on International

Russian Missile Strike On Kyiv Kills One, Damages Building Housing By Agencies 12 hours, 43 minutes ago
Russia Advancing Toward Priority Goals In Ukraine: Putin By Agencies 1 day, 13 hours ago
Zelenskyy Wants Talks Toward Ceasefire After Trump Inauguration By Agencies 1 day, 13 hours ago
President Yoon planned to declare martial law in Early November: South Korean Media By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
Senior Russian official hints at revenge for Moscow blast By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago
Japan's Kairos rocket has suffered a failure after launch By Agencies 3 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

5.2 Richter Scale Earthqiale Hits Bajura By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2024
World Meditation Day Being Observed Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2024
Nepal Needs Additional Air Routes From India: FM Dr Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2024
Dr. Bindu Lohani Appointed As Chancellor of Nepal University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2024
Supreme Court Ordered To Release Durga Prasai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75