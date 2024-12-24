Govt Issues Travel Advisory For Nepalis Travelling To Countries Including Thailand, Cambodia

Dec. 24, 2024, 11:08 a.m.

The government has issued a three-point travel advisory for Nepali citizens planning to travel to Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos.    

Issuing a travel advisory on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Nepali citizens to adopt precautions while travelling to the countries for foreign employment purposes.  

Lately, it has been reported that racketeers involved in human trafficking and other criminal activities have been forcing Nepali nationals into illegal activities in these countries on temptation of attractive salary, the Ministry highlighted.    

The Ministry said that there have been reports of problems such as employers confiscating their passports, engaging employees for 12÷13 hours a day, excessive torture and non-payment of salaries.    

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged all concerned not to involve in such illegal activities for it is punishable under the law.    

"Nepali nationals are requested not to travel on a visit visa for the purpose of foreign employment and obtain adequate information about foreign firms, companies and employers through the concerned Nepali missions abroad", the advisory noted.    

The Ministry also asked the concerned to personally check the website of these firms, companies and employers before accepting the offer of employment.(RSS)

