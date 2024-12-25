Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy And Possibility Of Light Rain In Kahtmandu

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy And Possibility Of Light Rain In Kahtmandu

Dec. 25, 2024, 8:50 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be partially partly to generally cloudy with possibility of light rain in one or two places of Sudur Paschim, Karnali and Lumbini Provinces and mostly fair in the rest of the country. Simillary, there will be partially to generally cloudy and possibility of light rain in few few places.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight except light snow fall in the high Himalayan region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Golchha Group Join Hands with ENSSURE for Industry-Led Apprenticeship Program
Dec 25, 2024
Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Abrar H. Hashmi met with PM of Nepal KP Sharma Oli
Dec 25, 2024
Christmas Nepal 2024: Nepali Christians Are Celebrating Christmas Today
Dec 25, 2024
Upper Tamakoshi Resumes Electricity Geneation After 88 Days
Dec 24, 2024
Celebrating Christmas Eve in style
Dec 24, 2024

More on Weather

Snowfall In Humla Affects Normal Life By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy And Possibility Of Rain In One or Two Places of Sudur Paschim, Karnali and Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy In Sudur Paschim, Karnali And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainlf Fair In Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Madhesh And Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali, And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Golchha Group Join Hands with ENSSURE for Industry-Led Apprenticeship Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 25, 2024
Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Abrar H. Hashmi met with PM of Nepal KP Sharma Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 25, 2024
Kathmandu Dialogue with Dugin By Dipak Gyawali Dec 25, 2024
Christmas Nepal 2024: Nepali Christians Are Celebrating Christmas Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 25, 2024
Bangladesh Requests India To Extradite Ousted PM Hasina By Agencies Dec 25, 2024
Trump's Tariffs Could Push Down Global GDP By 0.3 Percent By Agencies Dec 25, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75