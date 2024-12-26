38 Dead in Wednesday plane crash in Kazakhstan

Dec. 26, 2024, 7:54 a.m.

Authorities in Kazakhstan say 38 people have died in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet in the country's west on Wednesday.

Officials at the Azerbaijani foreign ministry and others said the aircraft went down and burst into flames near an airport in Aktau on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea. They added that the plane was carrying 62 passengers and five crewmembers.

Azerbaijan Airlines said the Embraer 190, manufactured by the Brazilian company Embraer, attempted an emergency landing near Aktau.

The Kazakh authorities say 38 on board have died and the 29 others are hospitalized.

Reports say the aircraft left Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, for Grozny in the Chechen Republic in southern Russia, but repeatedly changed course due to fog.

Kazakh media say the flight recorder has been recovered from the crash site.

The governments of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are working to determine the cause of the incident.

Agencies

