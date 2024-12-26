Weather Forecast: Mostly Fair In Kathmandu Valley

Dec. 26, 2024, 7:48 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be partially in Sudur Paschim, Karnali and Lumbini Provinces and mostly fair in the rest of the country. Simillary, there will be partially to generally cloudy and possibility of light rain in few few places.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight except light snow fall in the high Himalayan region.

