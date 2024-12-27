Weather Forecast: Snowfall In Himalayas And Light Rainfall In Some Places Of Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Lumbini and Gandaki Provinces

Dec. 27, 2024, 11:30 a.m.

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partially to generally cloudy in high hill and high mountains of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Gandaki and Lumbini. There is a possibility of snow fall in those areas and chances of rainfalls in some places from today evening to Saturday 28. Similarly, there will be partially to generally cloudy and possibility of light rain in few places of Bagmati and Koshi Provinces.

There will be light snow fall in the high Himalayas tonight and tomorrow in the province.

