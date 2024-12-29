28 People Killed In South Korean Plane Crash

South Korea's public broadcaster KBS says 28 people have died in an airplane crash at an airport in the southwestern part of the country.
The accident occurred at Muan International Airport shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday.
More than 170 passengers and crew members were aboard the flight from Bangkok by South Korean low cost carrier Jeju Air.
Authorities are investigating.
VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75