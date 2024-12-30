Global IME Bank's 18th Anniversary Celebrated With Financial Literacy Program for Students

Global IME Bank's 18th Anniversary Celebrated With Financial Literacy Program for Students

Dec. 30, 2024, 8:47 a.m.

On the occasion of its 18th anniversary, Global IME Bank Limited is going to conduct financial literacy programs in various schools of the country under the corporate social responsibility of the bank.

Global financial literaccy.png

The bank is entering its 19th year after completing the 18th year of its establishment from Thursday 18th Paush.

On the occasion of the 18th anniversary, the bank is conducting an awareness program on financial literacy for students studying in various educational institutions of each province.

In the awareness program, the bank will provide information about basic banking services, digital/latest banking services, ways to keep banking details safe and various banking education.

The bank has been continuing these kinds of social programs under the corporate social responsibility. Keeping in view the corporate social responsibility, the bank has been directly involving the general public through such socially useful activities.

Global IME Bank is recognized as the best bank of Nepal in two categories under Global Finance's Best Bank Award 2024 and Euro Money Award for Excellence 2024. In addition, Global IME Bank has been honored by various national and international organizations in different categories.

Global IME Bank is the first commercial bank in the private sector with a network of branches in all the districts of the country.

The bank has been providing excellent service to its customers from more than 1,100 service centers including 354 branch offices, 384 ATMs, 237 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters and 3 foreign representative offices. In addition to providing banking services to Nepali citizens, the bank has also been providing remittance services from various countries of the world.

The bank has been receiving remittances from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan and other countries.

