Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Fair In Rest Of The Country

Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Fair In Rest Of The Country

Dec. 31, 2024, 8:44 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be partially partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Nepal and there will be fair in the rest of the country. Simillary, there will be light snow fall in high mountains of Koshi Province.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Buddhi Narayan Shrestha: The Border Man of Nepal
Dec 31, 2024
BP Koirala’s Statement Issued Upon His Arrival 49 Years Ago
Dec 31, 2024
Tamu Lhosar Celebrated
Dec 31, 2024
Global IME Bank's 18th Anniversary Celebrated With Financial Literacy Program for Students
Dec 30, 2024
Paush Amavasya Or Paush Gaya 2024: Importance and Significant
Dec 30, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions And Partially Cloudy To Mostly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy And Possibility Of Snofall In High Mountians In Koshi,Bagmati,Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Snowfall In Himalayas And Light Rainfall In Some Places Of Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Lumbini and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Mostly Fair In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy And Possibility Of Light Rain In Kahtmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago
Snowfall In Humla Affects Normal Life By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

NEPAL-INDIA ENERGY TRDE: A Silver Lining For Nepal By A Correspondent Dec 31, 2024
Foreign Employment: Loss And Benefit By A Correspondent Dec 31, 2024
Buddhi Narayan Shrestha: The Border Man of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 31, 2024
BP Koirala’s Statement Issued Upon His Arrival 49 Years Ago By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 31, 2024
Tamu Lhosar Celebrated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 31, 2024
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sends New Year greetings to Putin By Agencies Dec 31, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75