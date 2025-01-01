Global IME Bank Celebrated 18th Anniversary Organizing a Procession

Global IME Bank Celebrated 18th Anniversary Organizing a Procession

Jan. 1, 2025, 9:39 a.m.

On the occasion of its 18th anniversary, Global IME Bank Limited organized a nationwide rallies.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Bank has organized Prabhatferi program in the main cities of all the seven provinces to increase financial literacy and banking awareness among the general public.

From the 18th of Paush, Global IME Bank is entering its 19th year after completing its 18th year of establishment.

The Prabhat Feri held in Kathmandu was attended by Chandra Prasad Dhakal, Chairman of the Federation of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Global IME Bank, members of the bank's board of directors, and more than 1,500 employees including the bank's top management.

The employees present in Prabhatferi with financial literacy and banking educational placards and banners walked from the branch office at Kantipath in Kathmandu and circled the main parts of the city and circled the main cities outside the Kathmandu Valley.

Chandra Dhakal at rally.png

Keeping in view the corporate social responsibility, the bank has been directly involving the general public through such socially useful activities.

Global IME Bank is recognized as the best bank in Nepal in two categories under Global Finance's Best Bank Award 2024 and Euro Money Award for Excellence 2024. In addition, Global IME Bank has been honored by various national and international organizations in different categories.

Global IME Bank is the first commercial bank in the private sector with a network of branches in all the districts of the country

The bank has been providing excellent service to its customers from more than 1,100 service centers including 354 branch offices, 384 ATMs, 237 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters and 3 foreign representative offices.

In addition to providing banking services to Nepali citizens, the bank has also been providing remittance services from various countries of the world. The bank has been receiving remittances from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan and other countries.

