Global IME Bank Conducted Women Health Camps

On the occasion of its 18th anniversary, Global IME Bank Limited has conducted the “Mary Unalai Swasth Nari initiative as part of the bank's corporate social responsibility.

Global IME Bank is entering its 19th year from Thursday, the 18th of Paush. As part of the campaign, the bank is going to conduct a one-day free women's health camp in all the seven provinces in collaboration with the Nepal Family Planning Association. In the camp, gynecologist experts will provide various gynecological services - women's health check-up, uterine cancer (VIA) test, treatment of uterine prolapse cases, distribution of medicines and other services will be available free of charge.

From each camp, early symptoms of cervical cancer and severe cervical cancer patients will be identified, who will be treated surgically in the second phase of the healthy women initiative program. The bank will conduct these camps in all provinces during this Paush month. Under which the bank in Hetaunda sub-metropolitan ward no. 11 Makwanpur in Bagmati province on Thursday 18th Paush at Saraswati toll hall, Kalauya sub-metropolitan ward no. in Madhesh province. 1,

Rajdevi Mandir Hall at Bara, Modi Village in Gandaki Province, Ward No. 1 Parvat Bhuk health post on Saturday 20th of Paush, Biratnagar Metropolitan City ward no. in Koshi province. 12, Aadharbhut health post at Morang, Barkhi tol on Monday 21st Paush, in Lumbini Province. 11, Clinic of Family Planning Association at Rupandehi, Saljhandima Paush 23rd on Wednesday, Virendranagar Municipality Ward No. in Karnali Province. 2 at Daulatpur health post in Surkhet on Saturday 26th Paush and in Sudurpaschim Province, Godavari Municipality Ward No. 8 There is a preparation to conduct a free health camp on Monday 28th of Paush at Syaule Aadhar Bhut health post in Kailali.

The bank believes that the health camp will be effective for women who do not have access to health services in rural and semi-urban areas and will have a positive impact on them.Since its inception, Global IME Bank has been giving priority to corporate social responsibility by organizing such health camps at various times and directly benefiting rural women and common citizens.

