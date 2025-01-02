Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Kathmandu Valley

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Kathmandu Valley

Jan. 2, 2025, 8:53 a.m.

With the impact of westerndisturbance, there will be mainly fair in Kathmandu valley. Similarly, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and dense fog in Terain. .

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

