Weather Forecast: Mainly Patly Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal

Jan. 3, 2025, 8:19 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in the Kathamndu Valley and hilly regions of Koshi Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. .

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

