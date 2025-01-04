Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu Valley

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu Valley

Jan. 4, 2025, 9:10 a.m.

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be mainl vair in Kathamndu Valley and all provinces of Nepal.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

