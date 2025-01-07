Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley And Hilly Regions of Koshi And Light Rain In few Places Lumbni, Gandaki, Bagmati, Madhesh and Koshi Provinces

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partly to generally Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley And Hilly Regions of Koshi And Light Rain In few Places Lumbni, Gandaki, Bagmati, Madhesh and Koshi Provinces There will be ligh snow fall in the high mountains. Mainly fair in the Sudur Paschim Provinnce

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country tonight and chances of rainfall in few places of hilly regions in Bagmati, Koshi and Gandaki Provinces.