Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In the Country With Fog In Terai

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In the Country With Fog In Terai

Jan. 8, 2025, 8:24 a.m.

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be fair weather in Kathmandu Valley and Lumbni, Gandaki, Bagmati, Madhesh and Koshi Provinces There will be fog in Terai.

There will be fair in Bagmati, Koshi, Madhesh, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

FM Dr. Rana Requested Israeli Ambassador to Nepal For Cooperation Towards The Release Of Bipin Joshi
Jan 08, 2025
#ReleaseBipinJoshi #HamasPlease #QatarSaveBipin, A Hastag Trend Started
Jan 08, 2025
Ujyalo Foundation Organised EmpowHER 2024, A One-day Feminist Conference In Panchkhal
Jan 07, 2025
7 Richter Scale Earthquake with epicentre in Tibet shakes Nepal's eastern belt, federal capital
Jan 07, 2025
MD GHISING'S UNWAVERING COMMITMENT From Darkness To Light
Jan 07, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley And Hilly Regions of Koshi And Light Rain In few Places Lumbni, Gandaki, Bagmati, Madhesh and Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley And Hilly Regions And Light Rain In few Places of Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley And Hilly Regions of Koshi, Karnali And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 17 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions And Partially Cloudy To Mostly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Manmohan Singh And The Churn in Nepal By Yubaraj Ghimire Jan 08, 2025
FM Dr. Rana Requested Israeli Ambassador to Nepal For Cooperation Towards The Release Of Bipin Joshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2025
#ReleaseBipinJoshi #HamasPlease #QatarSaveBipin, A Hastag Trend Started By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2025
Trump's comments on Greenland spark debate By Agencies Jan 08, 2025
Death toll in Tibet earthquake rises to 126, rescue work continues By Agencies Jan 08, 2025
Ujyalo Foundation Organised EmpowHER 2024, A One-day Feminist Conference In Panchkhal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75