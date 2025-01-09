MUSTANG Nostalgia by Kishor Kayastha Unveiled

The GehendraDhimal Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Embassy Kathmandu, is organizing MUSTANG Nostalgia: A Two-Decade Odyssey, a panoramic photo exhibition. This exhibition showcases an exceptional collection of 30 panoramic photographs by celebrated lens-based artist Kishor Kayastha, capturing the beauty and transformation of the Mustang region over the last two decades.

Kishor Kayastha’s two-decade-long exploration of Mustang is reflected in his stunning panoramic photographs. With MUSTANG Nostalgia, this treasure is unveiled to the public for the first time. With roots in the culturally rich city of Bhaktapur, Kayastha’s work embodies a deep connection to Nepal’s landscapes and heritage, serving as a poignant record of the region’s changing climate, urbanization, and the endurance of Mustang's ancient traditions within its rugged and spiritual environment.

On January 6, Deputy Chief of Mission Jason Meeks from the U.S. Embassy in Kathmandu inaugurated the “Mustang Nostalgia: A Two-Decade Odyssey” photo exhibition. The event featured live Tibetan music and prayers by Buddhist lamas, creating an atmosphere of reverence for Mustang’s rich Tibetan cultural heritage.

In his address, Meeks highlighted the Embassy’s longstanding commitment to cultural preservation and community collaboration. He stated, “The Mustang Exhibition is just one example of how we can come together to honor Nepal’s rich heritage while fostering sustainable progress.”

The exhibition also underscores restoration efforts by the U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, which has supported 28 cultural preservation projects in Nepal, including monasteries and chortens in Mustang, with over $4.54 million in funding.

Kishor Kayastha, in his address, reflected on his profound spiritual journey in Mustang, sharing how the region transformed him from someone once focused on self to a being grounded in humility and peace. Describing Mustang as a unique realm "between the heavens and the earth," he expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in bringing this one-of-a-kind exhibition to life. He emphasized its role in setting a new benchmark and inspiring future generations of photographers to understand the importance of sharing their work through exhibitions and publications.

Gautam Dhimal, Chairperson of the GehendraDhimal Foundation, highlighted the event’s broader significance: “MUSTANG Nostalgia: Two-Decade Odyssey connects travelers, photographers, and nature lovers to Mustang's heart while showcasing the region's beauty and challenges from climate change. This exhibition not only inspires conservation but also promotes Nepal as a premier destination for film and photography.”

The exhibition is open to the public from January 7 to January 14, 2025, at the Nepal Art Council, Babar Mahal, Kathmandu, from 11 AM to 4 PM daily. In addition, private viewings are available every evening by invitation only.