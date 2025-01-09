Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathamndu Valley And Mist And Fog In Terai

Jan. 9, 2025, 6:06 a.m.

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be fair weather in Kathmandu Valley and Lumbni, Gandaki, Bagmati, Madhesh and there will be partially cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Provinces There will be fog and mist in in across the Terai region.

There will be fair in Bagmati, Koshi, Madhesh, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces.

