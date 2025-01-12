Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Through The Country With Light Rainfall In Few Places

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi Provinces with light rain fall is likely to occur in few places. There will be possibility of light snow fall in many high mountains areas.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the Kathmandu valley.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Bagmati, Koshi, Madhesh, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces.