Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions of Karnali, Gandaki And Lumbini Province

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in hilly and high mountains of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini and Gandaki province with light rain is likely to occur in few places of hilly regions of Karnali province. There will be fair weather in Madhesh, Bagmati and Koshi Provinces with light rain fall is likely to occur in few places. There will be possibility of light snow fall in some high mountains areas of Gandaki and Karnali regions.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Bagmati, Koshi, Madhesh, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces.