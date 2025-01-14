Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Most Part the Country and Partly Cloudy In Some Hilly Regions Koshi and Gandaki

Jan. 14, 2025, 8:59 a.m.

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be mostly fair in the country but partly cloudy in some hilly and high mountains of Gandaki province and Koshi Province. There will be fair weather in Madhesh with mist in the morning.

There will be mostly fair in Bagmati, Koshi, Madhesh, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces.

