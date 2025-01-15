Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Some Regions of Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi and Mainly Fair In The Rest

Jan. 15, 2025, 6:17 a.m.

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in some hilly and high mountains of Gandaki province, Bagmati and Koshi Provinces. There will be fair weather in Madhesh, Karnali and Sudurp Paschim.. There will be possibility of light snow fall in somey high mountains areas of Gandaki and Karnali regions.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Bagmati, Koshi, Madhesh, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

National Earthquake Safety Day Today
Jan 15, 2025
Yoga Day celebrated In Various Parts Of The Country
Jan 15, 2025
Foreign Minister Dr Rana Requested Qatar's Minister To Support To Release Bipin Joshi
Jan 14, 2025
Tharu Community Celebrates Maghi
Jan 14, 2025
Maghe Or Makar Sankranti 2025: Religious And Cultural Importance
Jan 14, 2025

