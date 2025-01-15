Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Some Regions of Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi and Mainly Fair In The Rest

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in some hilly and high mountains of Gandaki province, Bagmati and Koshi Provinces. There will be fair weather in Madhesh, Karnali and Sudurp Paschim.. There will be possibility of light snow fall in somey high mountains areas of Gandaki and Karnali regions.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Bagmati, Koshi, Madhesh, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces.