Today's Weather: Partly Cloudy Across The Country

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country since last night due to the westerly low pressure system.

According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, light rain is taking place at one or two places of the Sudurpaschim province.

Division's senior meteorologist Pratibha Manandhar said there is a possibility of rain in the central and western regions of the country and snowfall in the high hilly and mountainous regions.

Due to this, daily life, health, transport, tourism and air flights may be affected. The weather is likely to improve from Friday. (RSS)