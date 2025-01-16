Today's Weather: Partly Cloudy Across The Country

Today's Weather: Partly Cloudy Across The Country

Jan. 16, 2025, 10:35 a.m.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country since last night due to the westerly low pressure system.    

According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, light rain is taking place at one or two places of the Sudurpaschim province.  

Division's senior meteorologist Pratibha Manandhar said there is a possibility of rain in the central and western regions of the country and snowfall in the high hilly and mountainous regions. 

Due to this, daily life, health, transport, tourism and air flights may be affected. The weather is likely to improve from Friday. (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Germany Pledges 100,000 Euros For Flood Recovery In Nepal
Jan 16, 2025
National Earthquake Safety Day Today
Jan 15, 2025
Yoga Day celebrated In Various Parts Of The Country
Jan 15, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Some Regions of Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi and Mainly Fair In The Rest
Jan 15, 2025
Foreign Minister Dr Rana Requested Qatar's Minister To Support To Release Bipin Joshi
Jan 14, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Some Regions of Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi and Mainly Fair In The Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Most Part the Country and Partly Cloudy In Some Hilly Regions Koshi and Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathamndu Valley And Mist And Fog In Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley And Hilly Regions And Light Rain In few Places of Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley And Hilly Regions of Koshi, Karnali And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Nepal-India Trade, Transit And Unauthorized Trade: Some Considerations By Shanker Man Singh Jan 16, 2025
Over Five Decades Of Concern On Air Pollution By Batu Uprety Jan 16, 2025
Germany Pledges 100,000 Euros For Flood Recovery In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2025
National Earthquake Safety Day Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2025
Yoga Day celebrated In Various Parts Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2025
Investigators may try to detain President Yoon: South Korean Media By Agencies Jan 15, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2024 (Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75