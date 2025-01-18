Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province

Jan. 18, 2025, 9:31 a.m.

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in hilly and high mountains of Sudur Paschim and Karnali Provinces and there will be fair weather in Lumbini, Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi Provinces. There will be fair weather in Madhesh, Karnali and Sudurp Paschim. There is morning fog in all terai districts.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Sudur Paschim and Karnali Provinces. .

