Weather Forecast: Mostly Fair All Over Nepal

Jan. 20, 2025, 8:24 a.m.

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be generally fair weater all over Neapl. There will be fair weather in Madhesh, Lumbini, Bagmati and Koshi. There will be possibility of light snow fall in some high mountains areas of Karnali regions.

There will be fair weather in Koshi, Madhesh, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces.

Nepal’s First Four Betters Model Village Launched in Mandandeupur Municipality, Kavre
Jan 20, 2025
Nepali Men And Women Team Finish Second Losing To India In first Kho Kho World Cup final
Jan 20, 2025
Nepali men, women squads enter Kho Kho World Cup finals
Jan 19, 2025
Nepal Visit Year 2025 And Chinese New Year Announced
Jan 19, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Sudur Paschim and Karnali Provinces and Fair In The Rest
Jan 19, 2025

