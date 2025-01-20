Weather Forecast: Mostly Fair All Over Nepal

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be generally fair weater all over Neapl. There will be fair weather in Madhesh, Lumbini, Bagmati and Koshi. There will be possibility of light snow fall in some high mountains areas of Karnali regions.
There will be fair weather in Koshi, Madhesh, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces.
VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2024 (Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
