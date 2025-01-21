Parliament’s Winter Session Call For January

The government has decided to convene the winter session of the Federal Parliament on January 31.
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ajay Kumar Chaurasia informed that the meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Monday decided to recommend to President Ramchandra Paudel to call a session of the Parliament at 3 o'clock on Friday, January 18.
The government ended the session of both houses on September 16.
VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2024 (Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75