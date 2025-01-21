Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Hilly Areas Of Sudur Paschim Province

Jan. 21, 2025, 8:25 a.m.

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partly cloudy to mainly fari in Sudur Paschim Province. There will be main fair in Gandaki, Karnali, Madhesh, Lumbini, Bagmati and Koshi. There will be morning fog and mist in major citities of terai

There will be fair weather in Koshi, Madhesh, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces.

Four New Korea Overseas Volunteers Arrived In Nepal
Jan 21, 2025
Parliament’s Winter Session Call For January
Jan 21, 2025
Nepal and China agree to curb criminal activities at Rasuwagadhi check point
Jan 21, 2025
AEPC Is Organizing Various Programs To Mark International Clean Energy Day: ED Dhakal
Jan 21, 2025
Nepal’s First Four Betters Model Village Launched in Mandandeupur Municipality, Kavre
Jan 20, 2025

