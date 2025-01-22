Weather Forecast: Fair Weather In Bagmati, Madhesh And Lumbini

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partly cloudy to mainly fari in hilly regions of Sudur Paschim, Krnali and Koshi Province. There will be main fair in Gandaki, Madhesh, Lumbini and Bagmati Province. There will be morning fog and mist in major citities of terai and Pokhara.

There will be fair weather in Koshi, Madhesh, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces.