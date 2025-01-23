Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Sudur Paschim Province

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Sudur Paschim and Krnali and mainly fair in Koshi, Bagmati, Lumbini and Madhesh Provinces. There will be morning fog and mist in major citities of terai and Pokhara.

There will be fair weather in Koshi, Madhesh, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces.