Weather Forecast: Cold wave Continue In Terai Regions

Jan. 25, 2025, 8:51 a.m.

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be mild cold wave continue to exist in the eight district of Madhesh Province, Terai of Lumbini, Koshi And Sudur Paschim Provinces. According to Meteorological Forecasting Divisions bulletin, it will continue for two days. And mainly fair in hilly areas of Gandaki, Bagmati and Lumbini Provinces. There will be morning fog and mist in major citifies of terai and Pokhara However, there will be partly cloudy in some hilly areas of Koshi Province. .

There will be fair weather in Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali and Bagmati Provinces.

