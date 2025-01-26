Weather Forecast: Cold Wave In Terai And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Pokhara And Kathmandu

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in hilly areas of Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi Province. And mainly fair in Lumbini, Sudur Pashicm and Karnali. There will be mild cold wave in Terai.
There will be fair weather in Koshi, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces.
VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75