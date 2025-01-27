Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Pokhara

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Pokhara

Jan. 27, 2025, 8:07 a.m.

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces. There will be mainly fair in hilly regions of Sudurpaschim,Karnali and Lumbini Province. Coldwave contrinue to exist in plain areas of Nepal, including Madhesh Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

TARA (Nepal)-PHDCCI (India) Organised Leadership Development Program on “Global Transition In Leadership” At New Delhi
Jan 27, 2025
Business And Revenue Both will increase In Business Friendly Environment: President Dhakal
Jan 27, 2025
Indian External Affair Minister Dr. Jaishankar thanks FM Dr Rana for Republic Day wishes
Jan 27, 2025
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Ltd Has shifted Its Ganthghar Branch To Exhibition Marg
Jan 26, 2025
BEEN: Ensuring Energy-Efficient Building Design To Reduce Carbon Emission
Jan 26, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Lumbini And Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Sudur Paschim and Karnali Provinces and Fair In The Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Most Part the Country and Partly Cloudy In Some Hilly Regions Koshi and Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathamndu Valley And Mist And Fog In Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley And Hilly Regions And Light Rain In few Places of Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks ago

The Latest

The Hidden Plight: Children in Agriculture and the Looming Shadow of Hazardous Labor By Suva BC Jan 27, 2025
Energy Transition for Resilient and Low Carbon Economy Summit 2025 By Agencies Jan 27, 2025
AMRIT BAHADUR RAI: A Career Diplomat By A Correspondent Jan 27, 2025
US PRESIDNET DONALD TRUMP: Begins Second Tenure By A Correspondent Jan 27, 2025
TARA (Nepal)-PHDCCI (India) Organised Leadership Development Program on “Global Transition In Leadership” At New Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 27, 2025
Business And Revenue Both will increase In Business Friendly Environment: President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 27, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75