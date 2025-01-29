Japanese Embassy In Nepal To Organize Japanese Film Festival 2025

Japanese Embassy In Nepal To Organize Japanese Film Festival 2025

Jan. 29, 2025, 6:06 p.m.

Film 2025 data-02.jpg

The Embassy is organizing the Japanese film festival in Kathmandu and Pokhara with the aim of promoting Japan and her culture to the friendly people of Nepal.

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal organizing Japanese Film Festival 2025 in Kathmandu (January 31 and February 1) at Rastriya Nachghar, Jamal.

They are featuring 5 Japanese films, two on January 31 (Friday) and three on February 1 (Saturday).According to the Embassy, the entry to the film is free on a first-come-first-served basis.

