Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley In Hilly Regions Of Koshi Province

Jan. 29, 2025, 9:47 a.m.

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partly to cloudy to mainly fair in Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumibni and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in Kathmandu Valley, hilly areas of Koshi region with light rain in few places. There will be mist and morning fog in Madhesh Provine.

There will be partly to generally clody in Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces.

