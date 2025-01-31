Weather Forecast: Generally Fair In Kathmandu And Other Parts Of Nepal

Weather Forecast: Generally Fair In Kathmandu And Other Parts Of Nepal

Jan. 31, 2025, 7:14 a.m.

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be mainly fair in Bagmati,, Karnlai, Sudur Paschim, Lumbini and Madhesh Province. However, there will be partly cloudy in hilly regions of Koshi province.

There will be mainly fair in all provinces.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

