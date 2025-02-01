Japan To Provide Medical Equipment to Bayalpata Hospital in Achham District

MAEDA Toru, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, signed a grant contract with Kunda Dixit, Chairperson of Nyaya Health Nepal, for installing medical equipment at Bayalpata Hospital in Achham district.

The signing ceremony was held at the Embassy of Japan in Kathmandu today. The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan and includes a grant of USD 66,263 (approximately NPR 8.9 million).

The project will support the installation of medical equipment to be utilized for trauma care and orthopedic surgeries at Bayalpata Hospital.

Nyaya Health Nepal was established in 2008 to improve access to healthcare for underserved communities in rural Nepal. The organization operates Bayalpata Hospital in Sanfebagar Municipality in collaboration with the provincial and local government authorities as a core medical facility for Achham, Bajura and Doti districts of Sudurpaschim Province and Kalikot and Dailekh districts of Karnali Province.

Currently, the hospital faces challenges in providing timely diagnosis and some orthopedic surgeries due to deterioration and lack of medical equipment. It is expected that the equipment provided through the GGP will enable the medical services to be more patientfriendly and effective. The Embassy of Japan hopes that this project will improve the medical environment and promote access to quality health care in rural areas of the country. We also hope that this assistance will further strengthen the friendship between the people of Japan and Nepal.

GGP was established to implement projects that directly benefit people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of communities. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been completed in Nepal.