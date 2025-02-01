Ministry Of Energy And GIZ Sign Agreement To Implement REEEP-GREEN Program

Feb. 1, 2025, 4:32 p.m.

The Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation and GIZ Nepal on Friday signed the second amendment to the implementation agreement for the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Programme – Green Recovery and Empowerment with Energy in Nepal (REEEP-GREEN).

Secretary at the Ministry of Energy, Water, Resources and Irrigation Suresh Acharya, Head of Cooperation at the Delegation of the European Union to Nepal, José Luis Viñuesa-Santamaría, Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy in Kathmandu Benjamin Seidel, and other senior officials attended the signing in ceremony.

thumb.jpeg

This agreement formalizes the technical cooperation agreement between the governments of Nepal and Germany which was originally signed in January 2024, according to a press statement issued by the GIZ Nepal.

The amended agreement includes an additional funding of €6 million and a three-year extension of the project, it said.

The Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Program is a technical cooperation project between the Government of Nepal, the Federal Republic of Germany (BMZ) and the European Union (EU).

The project is implemented by the GIZ, under the guidance of the Ministry of Energy and aims to enhance planning and implementation conditions for measures that promote renewable energy and energy efficiency in Nepal.

