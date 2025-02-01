US Hits Mexico, Canada With 25% Tariffs

US Hits Mexico, Canada With 25% Tariffs

Feb. 1, 2025, 7:16 a.m.

US President Donald Trump promised to impose a wide range of tariffs soon after taking office, including on America's closest neighbors. His press secretary has confirmed that he is carrying through on that pledge.

At a news conference on Friday, Karoline Leavitt said: "The president will be implementing tomorrow 25 percent tariffs on Mexico, 25 percent tariffs on Canada, and a 10 percent tariff on China for the illegal fentanyl that they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country, which has killed tens of millions of Americans. These are promises made and promises kept by the president."

Leavitt added that the tariffs will go into immediate effect on Saturday. She did not say whether any imports will be subject to exemptions.

Agencies

Devotees shrug off stampede at India’s Kumbha Mela
Jan 31, 2025
No survivors from midair collision
Jan 31, 2025
Over 15 Feared Dead in India at Kumbh Mela religious festival
Jan 29, 2025
Trump, Netanyahu To Meet at White House
Jan 29, 2025
Plane Catches Fire In South Korea, All Evacuated
Jan 29, 2025

More on International

No survivors from midair collision By Agencies 1 day, 17 hours ago
Over 15 Feared Dead in India at Kumbh Mela religious festival By Agencies 3 days, 15 hours ago
Trump, Netanyahu To Meet at White House By Agencies 3 days, 16 hours ago
Plane Catches Fire In South Korea, All Evacuated By Agencies 3 days, 16 hours ago
Mexico Receiving Deportees From US By Agencies 4 days, 16 hours ago
Trump, Modi Committed to deepening Indo-Pacific Quad partnership By Agencies 4 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

IME Group's Ila Comfort Hotel has commenced operations in Baglung District. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2025
Maurice Herzog’s Celebrated Book Annapurna : Premier 8000 Soon in Nepali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2025
Connecting Communities And Tourism In Gandaki By Manisha Pudasaini Feb 01, 2025
Ministry Of Energy And GIZ Sign Agreement To Implement REEEP-GREEN Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2025
Japan To Provide Medical Equipment to Bayalpata Hospital in Achham District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2025
Winter session of Federal Parliament begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75