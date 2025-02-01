Weather Forecast: Generally Fair In Kathmandu And Rest Of The Country

There will be mainly fair in Bagmati, Karnlai, Lumbini, Sudur Paschim, Lumbini and Madhesh Province. However, there will be partly cloudy in hilly regions of Koshi province. There will be morning fog in Pokhara and Some parts of Terai.
There will be mainly fair in all provinces
VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75