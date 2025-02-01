Weather Forecast: Generally Fair In Kathmandu And Rest Of The Country

Weather Forecast: Generally Fair In Kathmandu And Rest Of The Country

Feb. 1, 2025, 7:13 a.m.

There will be mainly fair in Bagmati, Karnlai, Lumbini, Sudur Paschim, Lumbini and Madhesh Province. However, there will be partly cloudy in hilly regions of Koshi province. There will be morning fog in Pokhara and Some parts of Terai.

There will be mainly fair in all provinces

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

IME Group's Ila Comfort Hotel has commenced operations in Baglung District.
Feb 01, 2025
Maurice Herzog’s Celebrated Book Annapurna : Premier 8000 Soon in Nepali
Feb 01, 2025
Ministry Of Energy And GIZ Sign Agreement To Implement REEEP-GREEN Program
Feb 01, 2025
Japan To Provide Medical Equipment to Bayalpata Hospital in Achham District
Feb 01, 2025
Winter session of Federal Parliament begins
Feb 01, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Generally Fair In Kathmandu And Other Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley In Hilly Regions Of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Morning Fogs In Biratngagar, Bhairwa And Dhangadhi, Simara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Lumbini And Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

IME Group's Ila Comfort Hotel has commenced operations in Baglung District. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2025
Maurice Herzog’s Celebrated Book Annapurna : Premier 8000 Soon in Nepali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2025
Connecting Communities And Tourism In Gandaki By Manisha Pudasaini Feb 01, 2025
Ministry Of Energy And GIZ Sign Agreement To Implement REEEP-GREEN Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2025
Japan To Provide Medical Equipment to Bayalpata Hospital in Achham District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2025
Winter session of Federal Parliament begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75