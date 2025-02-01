Winter session of Federal Parliament begins

Winter session of Federal Parliament begins

Feb. 1, 2025, 7:22 a.m.

The fifth session of the Federal Parliament has begun at the Federal Parliament Building, New Baneshwor.

In the beginning of the meeting, Speaker Devraj Ghimire welcomed the parliamentarians. Soon after this, tribute was paid to known and unknown martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for democracy and republicanism, by observing one minute's silence.

The agenda has been determined where the Speaker would read different letters sent by the President including on the commencement of the winter session. Similarly, the Speaker would nominate a member to chair the meeting as well as lawmakers would put their views on behalf of their parties on the commencement day of the session as practiced earlier.

Likewise, Ordinance designed to amend some Nepal Acts related to Promoting Good Governance and Public Service Delivery, 2081', 'Ordinance related to Financial Procedure and Fiscal Responsibility (First Amendment), 2081', Ordinance related to Privatization (First Amendment), 2081' and 'Ordinance designed to amend some Nepal Acts related to Improving Economic and

Business Environment and Investment Promotion, 2081', 'Ordinance designed to amend some Nepal Acts related to Cooperatives, 2081', and Ordinance designed to amend some Nepal Acts related to Land Management, 2081' would be tabled in today's meeting, it is said.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

IME Group's Ila Comfort Hotel has commenced operations in Baglung District.
Feb 01, 2025
Maurice Herzog’s Celebrated Book Annapurna : Premier 8000 Soon in Nepali
Feb 01, 2025
Ministry Of Energy And GIZ Sign Agreement To Implement REEEP-GREEN Program
Feb 01, 2025
Japan To Provide Medical Equipment to Bayalpata Hospital in Achham District
Feb 01, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Fair In Kathmandu And Rest Of The Country
Feb 01, 2025

More on Economy

Ministry Of Energy And GIZ Sign Agreement To Implement REEEP-GREEN Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 9 minutes ago
SIKAI as Localized Model of Inclusive Quality Education By Om Prakash Ghimire 3 days, 6 hours ago
NEPAL’S ENERGY SECTOR: Facing Crisis By A Correspondent 4 days, 13 hours ago
USAID Nepal halts aid for four projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 16 hours ago
TARA (Nepal)-PHDCCI (India) Organised Leadership Development Program on “Global Transition In Leadership” At New Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 15 hours ago
Business And Revenue Both will increase In Business Friendly Environment: President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

IME Group's Ila Comfort Hotel has commenced operations in Baglung District. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2025
Maurice Herzog’s Celebrated Book Annapurna : Premier 8000 Soon in Nepali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2025
Connecting Communities And Tourism In Gandaki By Manisha Pudasaini Feb 01, 2025
Japan To Provide Medical Equipment to Bayalpata Hospital in Achham District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2025
US Hits Mexico, Canada With 25% Tariffs By Agencies Feb 01, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Fair In Kathmandu And Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75