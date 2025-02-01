Winter session of Federal Parliament begins

The fifth session of the Federal Parliament has begun at the Federal Parliament Building, New Baneshwor.

In the beginning of the meeting, Speaker Devraj Ghimire welcomed the parliamentarians. Soon after this, tribute was paid to known and unknown martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for democracy and republicanism, by observing one minute's silence.

The agenda has been determined where the Speaker would read different letters sent by the President including on the commencement of the winter session. Similarly, the Speaker would nominate a member to chair the meeting as well as lawmakers would put their views on behalf of their parties on the commencement day of the session as practiced earlier.

Likewise, Ordinance designed to amend some Nepal Acts related to Promoting Good Governance and Public Service Delivery, 2081', 'Ordinance related to Financial Procedure and Fiscal Responsibility (First Amendment), 2081', Ordinance related to Privatization (First Amendment), 2081' and 'Ordinance designed to amend some Nepal Acts related to Improving Economic and

Business Environment and Investment Promotion, 2081', 'Ordinance designed to amend some Nepal Acts related to Cooperatives, 2081', and Ordinance designed to amend some Nepal Acts related to Land Management, 2081' would be tabled in today's meeting, it is said.