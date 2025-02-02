Electricity Supply has commenced in Pokhara Using An Underground Distribution System

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has initiated the supply of electricity to the tourist city of Pokhara through an underground distribution system. The Pokhara-Bharatpur Distribution System Strengthening Project has completed the undergrounding, strengthening, and automation of the electricity distribution system, enabling electricity supply to customers in the area.

In the initial phase, the distribution line from Pokhara's Kundahar 132-11 kV substation to the West has been undergrounded, providing electricity to approximately 300 customers in the region.

The transmission and distribution system has been undergrounded in coordination with the Mugling-Pokhara road extension project, removing overhead lines and poles. The area now looks aesthetically pleasing without the sight of twisted wires, as the wires have been buried underground.

Initially, the distribution system up to Kundahar substation was planned to be underground, but later it was extended to the main entrance of the airport to prevent passengers from seeing the city cluttered with tangled wires as they leave Pokhara International Airport.

NEA's Managing Director, Kullman Ghising, oversaw the underground distribution system project and directed the gradual provision of electricity to completed areas while removing overhead structures.

Ghising supervised the work in key tourist areas like lakeside and the airport in Pokhara. He instructed the Gandaki regional office chief and project executive director to promptly finish the remaining lakeside work in collaboration with the Metropolitan Municipality, road office, and other agencies, ensuring power supply through the underground system.

The Pokhara distribution center is currently undergrounding the 11 kV and 400 volt lines in the main cities and roads of Pokhara, while also laying optical fiber in those areas. Anand Subedi, the project head, reported that the overall construction progress in the Pokhara region has reached 54 percent.

Chief Subedi mentioned that with the completion of work in the Max Street area at Lakeside, electricity will soon be supplied through the underground system. By incorporating optical fibers alongside electric wires, internet, telecommunications, and cable television service providers can offer their services using the optical fibers.

The underground system is expected to be safer than the current overhead distribution system and will contribute to maintaining the city's aesthetic appeal by eliminating unsightly wires.

With a reliable, high-quality, and safe electricity supply from the underground distribution system, disruptions due to weather conditions like wind, rain, and lightning will be minimized, reducing property damage caused by electrical accidents.

The Pokhara-Bharatpur distribution system strengthening project has commenced with funding from the government and a concessional loan from the Asian Development Bank. Tata Project Ltd., India was awarded a contract in October 2078 for $16.7 million to carry out the construction. The project aims to finish the work in the Pokhara area by July of next year.