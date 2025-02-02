Impact Of Indian Budget 2025/26 In Nepal

India’s Union Budget 2025 is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's second full budget under Modi 3.0 and her eighth budget presentation in Parliament overall. So far, Finance Minister Sitharaman has presented six annual and two interim budgets under the Narendra Modi-led NDA governments.

In the recent budget, India announced the budget for the financial year 2025/26 with major changes in income tax targeting the middle class families. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Modi government seems to have brought a budget targeting the middle class families for the current year.

The Finance Minister is seen putting forward six engines of development. Agriculture: New schemes and focus on farmer welfare: Under the “Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana”, a new programme inspired by the ambitious district programme, it is said to be launched in partnership with states, covering 100 districts with low productivity, medium crop intensity, and below average credit standards. The scheme aims to increase agricultural productivity, promote crop diversification and sustainable practices, improve post-harvest storage, improve irrigation facilities and facilitate access to credit, which is expected to benefit 17 million farmers. Also, under the Rural Prosperity and Resilience Programme: Mission for Self-Reliance in Pulses, a six-year mission focusing on tur, urad and lentils will be launched in collaboration with central agencies like the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India (NCFF). )

MSMEs as the second engine: Focus on credit, technology, and growth. Over one crore registered MSMEs, employing 75 million people and responsible for 36% of India’s manufacturing output, are working to establish India as a leading global manufacturing hub.

These MSMEs, known for their high-quality products, contribute to 45% of the country’s exports.

Investment as the third engine:

Focus on people, economy and innovation.

Export as the fourth engine: Promotion, infrastructure, and global integration, Export Promotion Mission, Export Promotion Mission with regional and ministerial targets will be established.

Reforms as the fuel: Tax, fiscal, and regulatory reforms: In the last decade, the government has implemented several taxpayer-friendly reforms, including faceless assessment, taxpayer charter, fast returns, self-assessment for almost all returns, etc.

Under fiscal policy: Commitment to consolidation and debt reduction. The government reaffirmed its commitment to fiscal consolidation as promised in the July budget.

The annual fiscal deficit is targeted to ensure a declining trajectory for central government debt as a percentage of GDP.

The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Statement has detailed a six-year roadmap for this purpose. Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced major changes in income tax. Presenting the budget, she announced that income up to Rs 12 lakhs per year will not be subject to income tax for the financial year 2025/26.

This announcement by Finance Minister Sitharaman will directly benefit a large number of middle-class people in India. According to the new tax regime, income up to Rs 12 lakh will not be subject to income tax.

It is time for Nepal to reconsider and review this. In this context, in Nepal, the income tax threshold is different for unmarried and married people. In the case of unmarried people, 1 percent tax is levied on annual income up to Rs 500,000, while in the case of married people, 1 percent tax is levied on income up to Rs 600,000.

India's Ministry of External Affairs has allocated Rs 54.83 billion under foreign aid for the financial year 2025/26. This is less than the revised Rs 58.6 billion in the previous year. India has allocated Rs 7 billion in aid for Nepal this year as well, like the previous year. This assistance is expected to focus mainly on infrastructure development, education, health, energy and promoting cooperation in the border areas. India's support to Nepal has not diminished.

People's Budget will boost savings and investment, says PM Modi Hours after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget, Prime Minister Modi hailed it as a "people's budget that will boost savings and investment".

Social welfare surcharge exempted from cess on 82 tariff lines. Insurance sector Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the insurance sector is likely to increase from 74 per cent to 100 per cent.

Fiscal deficit projected at 4.4 per cent of GDP. Capital expenditure allocation estimated at Rs 11.21 lakh crore (3.1 per cent of GDP). In the agriculture sector, there is talk of launching the "Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya" agriculture scheme covering 100 districts to benefit 1.7 crore farmers.

The focus is on tur, urad and lentils. MSME sector Investment and turnover limits for MSME classification have been increased by 2.5 and 2 times respectively.

It is said that customized credit cards with a limit of Rs. 5 lakh will be issued to small enterprises registered on the Udyam portal, with one million cards to be issued in the first year.

The National Manufacturing Mission has announced support for small, medium and large scale industries under “Make in India”. Investment as an engine of growth has been announced. 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs will be set up in government schools in the next 5 years.

The BharatNet project will provide broadband connectivity to all government secondary schools and primary health centres in rural areas. Significant amount has been allocated for a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Education. 10,000 seats will be added in medical colleges and hospitals next year, taking the total to 75,000 seats in 5 years.

‘BharatTradeNet’ (BTN) will be set up as an integrated platform for trade documentation and financial solutions for interns. At a glance, the budget includes high credit for farmers, tax cuts for the middle class, record investment in healthcare and education, and a focus on innovation and manufacturing.

The Union Budget 2025/26 has been presented, describing it as a roadmap for economic growth, social welfare and technological development.

Along with a strong push for agriculture, infrastructure, tax relief, and digital transformation, the budget also emphasizes defense modernization, cyber-security, and space exploration.

There are high credit for farmers, tax cuts for the middle class, record investments in healthcare and education, and a focus on innovation and manufacturing.

The impact on Nepal remains to be seen. The budget appears to have brought about structural changes in several sectors through policy adjustments and fund allocations.

The measures span public infrastructure, social programs, and economic reforms, setting a framework for implementation by 2026.

State governments will receive support for specific initiatives, the finance minister said, while industry incentives target manufacturing and technology development.

The policy document establishes new standards for taxes, credit access, and social welfare programs, with defined timelines for implementation in urban and rural areas.

Nepal should learn from this . The existing Nepal-India trade agreement has made a provision that certain agricultural and primary products cannot be blocked. Due to this, there is no situation where Indian vegetables can be easily stopped.

On the other hand, since the vegetables produced are available at a low price, the Indian budget has created a risk of increasing dependence on vegetables because Nepali products do not find a market. The Ministry of Finance of Nepal should start a study on the positive and negative impact of the above-mentioned provisions adopted by the new Indian budget on its economy. Although not publicly, the Nepal Rastra Bank has also been studying the impact of the Indian budget since the past few deaces. India is Nepal's largest trading partner, with two-thirds of its trade dependent on India, and any change in India's exchange rate, inflation, growth and other major economic and trade policies has a direct impact on the Nepali economy. It is of the common belief that a task force involving senior officials of the Ministry of Finance will be formed to study the potential impact of the recent Indian budget and find ways to address it in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

If the impact of the Indian budget is positive, further studies will be needed to utilize such opportunities, and if it is negative, Nepal will have to come up with concrete measures. Neighboring country India has brought in a budget this year with production and self-reliance as its main priority. For this, it has announced tax exemptions in various sectors and also brought incentive programs. Which seems to have a negative impact on Nepal's industry and business.

Nepal cannot remain a silent spectator. If we do not take some aggressive steps and measures, our products will not be competitive. The ritualistic work of the private sector agricultural enterprise center and related government agencies will not only cause trade deficits, but will also affect the entire economy and politics of the country in the long run.

Nepal should study revenue, tax policy, exports, taxes imposed on domestic Indian products and their impact on the Nepalese economy, inflation and growth rate before preparing Nepal's budget and set a concrete course of action.

It is necessary for the officials of the Ministry of Finance to be aware of the potential increase in imports from the southern neighboring country and the risks to the domestic agricultural sector due to subsidies provided to Indian startups, fisheries and other agricultural sectors.

Nepal has close economic relations with India due to the open border and the stable exchange rate regime in recent times. Therefore, Nepal should regularly monitor India's economic policies and programs to effectively manage the national economy and maximize the benefits of Nepal's economic partnership with the outside world under the national policy of liberalization and globalization.

With this, there is little chance of a change in the exchange rate regime in Nepal. It remains to be seen what Nepal will do if India moves towards cryptocurrency. According to the International Monetary Fund, “The stable peg of the Indian rupee has served Nepal well, sending positive impulses (growth/financial stability) from India.”

It has stabilized expectations and increased transparency; it is said to have protected the impact of political uncertainty on exchange rate behavior, but it may be a matter of discussion whether it is time to review it.

The budget presented by Indian Finance Minister Sitharaman to the Lok Sabha also has an impact on the Nepali market. Nepal is dependent on India for most of its goods.

The Indian government has changed tax rates in the budget. The neighboring Indian government has reduced customs duties on seven items and increased two through the new budget 2025/26.

When the Indian government increases excise duty and customs duties on goods and services, its impact automatically affects the Nepali market.

It seems that in the neighboring Indian budget, customs duties have been reduced to 15 percent on mobile phone parts and chargers, 6 percent on gold and silver jewelry, and 6.4 percent on platinum. Customs rates have been increased to 15 percent and 25 percent on telecom goods and plastic goods.

Earlier, such customs rates were 10 percent and 15 percent. Similarly, customs duty on electronic goods and goods related to the manufacturing of oxygen-free copper and solar panels has been removed.

Similarly, since the past, the inflation rate in Nepal is determined by adjusting the prevailing prices in India to the exchange rate. Although this does not apply to all goods at all times, the average level of prices, over time, cannot be different between the two countries.

In particular, these three areas of economic growth, prices and exchange rate have a huge impact on the policies and programs of the budget. The Indian budget expects GDP to grow at constant prices, India should embrace growth as the highest goal without hesitation.

Food inflation is worrying, all steps will be taken to increase the supply side. Both these goals, especially prices, will have an impact on the Nepali economy. The impact of high growth in India will generally be positive, especially in terms of exporting Nepali goods to India.

This will also increase Indian investment in terms of additional demand for Nepali products, increase in the number of tourists visiting Nepal, and double taxation exemption. There is no doubt that the local environment must be suitable and policies must also be conducive for such developments.